Father Appeals for Help to Fund Son's Heart Surgery

The father of a one-year-old boy, Mr. Isaac Abba, has appealed to Nigerians to help raise the sum of N6.8 million for his son’s surgery. The boy, Gabriel, is diagnosed with ventricular septic defect, also known as a ‘hole in the heart.’ Mr. Abba explained that Gabriel was born through a cesarean session on November 12, 2022, however, started running a temperature eight days after birth, leading to the diagnosis of the condition.

He said: “We decided to take him back to the hospital when he started running a temperature. The doctor administered some drugs on him and asked us to go back. But, he continued to develop a high temperature, so we took him back to the hospital. From there, the heart was beating faster, then they asked us to go for an x-ray and the result turned out to be pneumonia





