Ekiti Commended for Peaceful Local Government Election

The people and government of Ekiti have been commended for the peaceful conduct of the local government election in the state. NIHRCO, which monitored the election in 177 wards, said the exercise has once again demonstrated the quality of leadership in the State. The coalition praised the election for being peaceful, devoid of violence and rigging, and representing the free will of the voters.

It urged State Governments to conduct Local Government elections, emphasizing the importance of local government administration to democracy and development. NIHRCO is preparing a comprehensive report on the election to be distributed to democratic institutions at home and abroad





TheNationNews » / 🏆 6. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Peaceful Voting Process and BVAS Commended in Bayelsa State Governorship ElectionSome party agents, voters and observers have commended the peaceful voting process and seamless Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) deployed for Saturday’s governorship election in Bayelsa State. They gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Ekiti State Governor Votes in Local Government Council ElectionEkiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, voted at his Ikogosi country home in the first local government council election conducted by his administration. He commended the State Independent Electoral Commission for a seamless and peaceful electoral process. The governor expressed delight that people at the grassroots were able to choose their representatives without fear or threat.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

APC Candidates Sweep Local Council Elections in EkitiCandidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) won all the 38 chairmanship and 177 councillorship seats in Saturday’s council elections in Ekiti. The Ekiti State Independent Electoral Commission (EKSIEC) made the declaration at Ado-Ekiti on Sunday.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Oyebanji mourns death of 13-year-old in Ekiti building collapseThe Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has expressed sadness over the death of a 13-year-old girl in a building collapse at Igede- Ekiti, headquarters of Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

13-year-old dies, others injured in Ekiti building collapseA 13-year-old girl, yesterday, died while others were injured in a building collapse that occurred in Igede-Ekiti, headquarters of Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Council, Ekiti State.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Elections: Fubara task military on peaceful conductA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »