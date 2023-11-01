13-year-old dies, others injured in Ekiti building collapse

Others who were injured, including two siblings of the deceased, are receiving treatments in a nearby hospital.He called on occupants of dilapidated buildings statewide to relocate, to safeguard their lives.

Oyebanji promised to pay the victim’s medical bills. He also directed the Ekiti State Emergency Management Agency (EKSEMA) to arrange for habitable residence for the embattled family. To forestall further occurrence in the state, Oyebanji said the Ministry of Physical and Urban Planning, would begin aggressive enforcement of laws that would dislodge those living in dilapidated buildings across the state.

The governor appealed to the victims’ family to take heart, promising that the state would take necessary actions to support them and bring them back to their feet sound and safe.A former Presidential aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Mr Tein Jack-Rich has called on political gladiators in Rivers state to sheath their swords and ensure that the crisis rocking the assembly do not escalate to a stage where it can no longer be managed.

Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has said change will not come until Nigerians destroy the structure of criminal enterprises established by politicians. He also lamented the purchase of vehicles worth N160 million for each federal lawmaker at a time when “people are suffering”.

The House of Representatives, yesterday, resolved to invite Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu, over modalities adopted in the distribution of N25,000 monthly to 15 million households in 90 days.Executive Secretary/CEO of Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Ogbonnaya Orji, has said Nigeria lost over N16.25 trillion due to oil theft in the country.

