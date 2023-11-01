MDAs, firms shun local data centres, spend scarce FX abroad

Despite all these, Nigeria and indeed Africa is home to only one per cent of the world’s data centres despite being home to 17 per cent of the global population. A data centre is a dedicated space within a building, or a group of buildings, used to house computer systems and associated components, such as telecommunications and storage systems.

But going by the latest report from Xalam Analystics, the minimum IT capacity a country like Nigeria, with over 200 million people, should have should not be less than 700MW at this time. Indeed, Teraco, founded in 2008, operates seven other facilities in South Africa across Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban, with 75MW computing power and serves more than 600 customers.

Speaking with The Guardian, the Chief Executive Officer, Medallion Data Centre, Ike Nnamani, that launched a new data centre in Lagos, last week, said with respect to IT load, the operational capacity of the 11 data centres in the country, is around 20MW, which is very low compared to other countries.

According to him, Nigeria is the country with the largest data centre potential in Africa but currently lagging behind smaller economies. Nnamani said the government has to fix all these challenges, adding “if we are to attain a truly digital economy with all its benefits.”In a document by Nnamani, six regional data center markets emerging in Nigeria, they are Lagos for the South West; Port Harcourt for the South South; Abuja for the North Central; Enugu for the South East; Kano for the North West; Gombe, Yola, or Maiduguri for the North East.

