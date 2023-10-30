NNL: Ekiti Utd Eye NPFL Promotion, Recruit 37 Players

The secretary of the team, Mr Ayodeji Olowolafe, who stated this, said the management, coaches and players are well prepared and motivated to make the dream of playing in the elite league a reality.

Olowolafe spoke alongside the team manager Adedeji Adu during an interactive session with the members of the Qozeem Oladapo-led Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Ekiti State chapter ahead of the new season.

He said quality players have been recruited and players salaries have reviewed upward to get them perform maximally. Olowolafe who solicited for support of the sports journalists on projecting the team image positively said, “Our mission, vision and aspiration is to gain promotion to NPFL, we are primed and positioned for this. headtopics.com

“37 players have been recruited and their salaries increased. All we need now is to work hard and get more resources. The team camp has been moved to Iyin Ekiti and will be equipped to the standard of home away from home for our players. We will only come to Ado, the state capital, for Wednesday training and match days.

Speaking on the quality or players recruited, the team manager, Adu said,” 20 of our players were retained , 6 of our former players from NPFL sides were engaged while 4 others were taken from our feeders team, we have confidence they will do well, so we are good to go 95 percent for the season. We also trying to commercialise the team for return investment in future.” headtopics.com

Responding, the SWAN chairman in the state , Qozeem Oladapo assured the management of the team of continued support of sport journalists operating in the state.

Haaland and Foden score as Man City beat Man UtdThe Nation Newspaper Haaland and Foden score as Man City beat Man Utd Read more ⮕

Senate approves federal university for Ekiti StateThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

EPL: Gary Neville names three Man Utd players responsible for poor formFormer Manchester United captain, Gary Neville has named three players whose absence is affecting how the team plays. The Red Devils were outclassed in Sunday's Manchester Derby with City winning 3-0 at Old Trafford. Read more ⮕

EPL: No hope, I feel sorry for them – Wenger highlights mistakes Man Utd made against CityLegendary Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger has pinpointed the ‘big matakes’ Manchester United made during their Premier League defeat to Manchester City on Sunday. A brace from Erling Haaland and a strike from Phil Foden gave Pep Guardiola's all three points against Man United at Old Trafford. Read more ⮕

Haaland Scores Twice To Help Man City Thrash Man Utd In Manchester DerbyManchester City's Erling Haaland struck his first two goals at Old Trafford as they ran roughshod over Manchester United in a 3-0 thrashing in Sunday's heated Read more ⮕

EPL: Gary Neville speaks on Man Utd sacking Ten Hag after 3-0 defeatFormer Manchester United defender Gary Neville has said the club should not consider sacking Erik ten Hag as manager. Neville was reacting to the Red Devils' 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday. Erling Haaland scored a brace and provided the assist for Phil Foden's goal at Old Trafford. Read more ⮕