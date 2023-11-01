Data consumption by Nigerians boosts MNOs’ earnings by 34%

Speaking on the surge in data consumption and earnings, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN, Karl Toriola, noted that the increase in data usage was supported by the revamp of MTN data bundle offerings, an increase in the penetration of smartphones, and investments in its network to expand coverage and capacity and enhance customer experience.

To the CEO of Airtel Africa, Segun Ogunsanya, the Nigerian arm saw a significant increase in data consumption during the review period. “Our continued 4G network rollout has resulted in nearly 100 per cent of all our sites delivering 4G services. Furthermore, 233 5G sites are now operational. For the Q2 ’24 period, 4G customers accounted for 51.1 per cent of our total data customer base and contributed to 85.3 per cent of total data usage. Q2’24 4G data usage per customer reached 11.7 GB per month, an increase of 41.3 per cent (from 8.3 GB per customer per month in Q2’23),” he said.

Halloween is not just a holiday; it's a cultural phenomenon that has inspired countless films. From gory horrors to heartwarming tales, films have beautifully captured the essence of Halloween in its various forms. We will explore five films that perfectly encapsulate the spirit and culture of Halloween. Hocus Pocus (1993) "Hocus Pocus" is a family-friendly…

Halloween, the season of frights and delights, brings with it a unique cinematic tradition - the resurrection of Freddy Krueger. A character who embodies the very essence of Halloween, Freddy Krueger, created by Wes Craven, has haunted our dreams for decades. How about a look into why Freddy Krueger consistently comes alive every Halloween and…

