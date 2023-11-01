Data consumption by Nigerians boosts MNOs’ earnings by 34%

Speaking on the surge in data consumption and earnings, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN, Karl Toriola, noted that the increase in data usage was supported by the revamp of MTN data bundle offerings, an increase in the penetration of smartphones, and investments in its network to expand coverage and capacity and enhance customer experience.
To the CEO of Airtel Africa, Segun Ogunsanya, the Nigerian arm saw a significant increase in data consumption during the review period. “Our continued 4G network rollout has resulted in nearly 100 per cent of all our sites delivering 4G services. Furthermore, 233 5G sites are now operational. For the Q2 ’24 period, 4G customers accounted for 51.1 per cent of our total data customer base and contributed to 85.3 per cent of total data usage. Q2’24 4G data usage per customer reached 11.7 GB per month, an increase of 41.3 per cent (from 8.3 GB per customer per month in Q2’23),” he said.
