Elections: Fubara task military on peaceful conduct

Fubarain noted that President Bola Tinubu was also interested in a free and fair elections to ensure the will of the electorate prevail. “The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has in his agenda a theme called “Renewed Hope Agenda, and I strongly believe that free and fair elections are part of it.

He thanked the Chief of Defence Staff for moving from one state to another to put the right things in place. Fubara also applauded the Army, Navy and Airforce for the various roles played, complimenting the Nigerian Police, in helping to ensure security in Rivers State.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Plot to impeach Gov. Fubara attack on democracyA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: ”Rivers is almost a one-party state” – Bode George reacts as Wike, Fubara feud escalatesA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: 4 alleged intrusions by Wike on Governor Fubara’s administration in Rivers stateA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: BREAKING: Governor Fubara suspends N195bn ring road project in Rivers state initiated by WikeA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: BREAKING: Ijaw National Congress warns Wike over feud with Gov Fubara, issues alert to Ijaws worldwideA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Ijaw group warns against impeachment of Rivers Governor, FubaraA pan-Ijaw group, under the auspices of Ijaw Nation Development Group, INDG, on Tuesday, warned political actors involved in the alleged impeachment moves of the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, saying the plot can instigate crisis and jeopardize security and development in the state.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕