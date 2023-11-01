I have passion for championing youth affairs — Minister

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the delegation was led during the courtesy visit by its Speaker, Mrs Azeezat Yishawu, in Abuja.“Let’s pray for the Speaker for her stewardship in the Parliament, and I will give the assurance that I will look into the challenges of the Parliament and then provide the necessary support.
”It is my hope and desire to see that you evolve into bigger responsibilities and take on bigger roles,” the minister was quoted as saying. “This is very impressive and the ministry will take all necessary steps to address the challenges,” the minister said.
“When it comes to youths and women, this is my passion, especially supporting them because I see myself in them,” she said.She said there was the need to give women more space to exhibit their leadership qualities.
She told the minister that the Youth Parliament had also come to avail her with a comprehensive report on the research it had carried out on 20 states. She said the Parliament under her leadership had carried out some activities such as the National Youths Security Summit.
Nigeria Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕
Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕
Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕
Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕
Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕
Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕