Governor presents staff of office to new Soun of Ogbomoso amidst legal battle

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, presented the staff and instrument of office to Oba Ghandi Olaoye as the 21st Soun of Ogbomoso. However, one of the contestants, Muhammed Kabir Olaoye, has appealed against the decision, triggering a legal battle.





PremiumTimesng » / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Three traditional rulers die in auto crash in OgbomosoThe Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of three traditional rulers in an auto crash that occurred in Ogbomoso on Friday. The cause of the crash was attributed to speed violation and wrongful overtaking.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Court of Appeal dismisses PDP's appeal against Governor Abiodun's reelectionThe Court of Appeal has dismissed the appeal filed by Ladi Adebutu and PDP against the reelection of Governor Dapo Abiodun as Governor of Ogun State. The court affirmed the judgment of the Election Petition Tribunal, upholding Governor Abiodun's declaration as Governor. PDP and Adebutu claim victory based on one justice's decision, but the collective decision of the other two justices outweighs it.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Chief of Air Staff commends Enugu Governor on improved securityChief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar has commended Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State on improved security of lives and property in the state. The Air Chief said Mbah’s commitment to good working relationship with the armed forces would continue to bring enhanced peace and security in the South East region.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Governor and Minister Accuse Each Other in Rivers State CrisisThe Governor of Rivers State and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have accused each other in the recent crisis in the state. The FCT Minister accused the Governor of masterminding the burning of the state's House of Assembly, while the Governor accused the Minister of instigating the impeachment of his loyalists. The crisis was resolved after a quick intervention by the President.

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Governor Inaugurates Water Schemes to End Water Scarcity in Enugu StateGovernor Peter Mbah of Enugu State inaugurated the Ninth Mile Water Scheme and Oji River Water Scheme to bring an end to perennial water scarcity in the state. The water schemes were built in fulfillment of the governor’s campaign promise to end water scarcity within 180 days.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Edo State Governor assures first class graduates of automatic recruitmentThe Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured first class graduates of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) of Edo origin of automatic recruitment into the State Civil and Public Service.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »