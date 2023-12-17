Ogun State Governor Advocates for Diversification of Nigeria's Economy

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has said that Nigeria's economy would be sustainable if attention is shifted from oil to the non oil sector. He said the nation could achieve this by diversifying into mineral resources, agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, and technology.

Speaking at the 6th Senator Abiola Ajimobi Roundtable and 74th Posthumous Birthday, organized by the Senator Abiola Ajimobi Foundation in collaboration with the Institute for Peace and Strategic Studies, University of Ibadan on Saturday, Governor Abiodun noted that the world is gradually moving away from fossil fuel, hence the need for the country to begin to look for other sources of revenue. He said: 'As I have mentioned earlier, the world is slowly moving away from fossil fuels as more countries embark on energy transition, therefore the need to actively diversified economy into non-oil sectors such as mineral resources, agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, and technolog





