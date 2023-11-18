Governor Abiodun's Vision for Ogun State

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun has a plan to transform the state into an invest hub for manufacturing and agro-processing. In this interview with LEADERSHIP Weekend, he explains his vision for the state and what he has been able to achieve so far.





Read more: LEADERSHİPNGA » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Photos: Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun, Dangote attend funeral ceremony of Akintola WilliamsThe Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, and Former Governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun, among others, attended the burial ceremony of the late Akintola Williams.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more »

DAİLYPOSTNGR: Dare Odufowokan: Governor Abiodun’s quit notice to land grabbers in OgunTo say that the problem of land grabbing has far-reaching effects on indigenous and local communities, impacting them socially, economically, politically, environmentally, and culturally, is to simply say the obvious.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more »

DAİLYPOSTNGR: Ogun State: Abiodun promises to drive development with digital technologyThe Ogun State Government has reiterated its resolve to ensure that digital technology is adopted to drive the state's developmental agenda.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more »

LEADERSHİPNGA: Abiodun Declares State Of Emergency In Flooded Ogun CommunityOgun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has declared a state of emergency in the flooded Isheri community of Ifo local government area.

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more »

LEADERSHİPNGA: Aviation Firms Jostling For Ogun Agro Cargo AirportOgun State governor Prince Dapo Abiodun has declared that the state government would soon recoup all expenses on the state’s Agro Cargo Airport because

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more »

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: [BREAKING] Fubara, Adeleke, Obaseki, others meet in Abuja over Rivers crisisRivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, and Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki have arrived at Oyo State Governors Lodge in Abuja for the party’s forum meeting.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more »