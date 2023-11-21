Supporters of Ondo Deputy Governor and Governor to Stage Massive Protest

Supporters of the embattled deputy governor of Ondo state, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa and that of the governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, are set to stage a massive protest in Akure, the Ondo state capital, this week. The deputy governor’s supporters are demanding the immediate resignation of the governor and that he ( Aiyedatiwa be sworn in as the substantive governor.





vanguardngrnews » / 🏆 5. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Interim injunction expired’ — Again, Ondo Assembly begins process to impeach AiyedatiwaThe Ondo state House of Assembly has again asked the Chief Judge of the state, Justice, Olusegun Odusola, to constitute a Seven-man Panel to investigate the allegations of gross misconduct levelled against the Deputy-Governor, Hon. Lucky Ayedatiwa, following the expiration of the interim injunction of the federal high court , Abuja.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 74,62 Read more »

Again, Ondo Assembly begins process to impeach Aiyedatiwa as Interim injunction expiresFollowing the expiration of the interim injunction of the Federal High Court in Abuja, the Ondo State House of Assembly has recommenced another process to impeach the Deputy-Governor, Hon Lucky Ayedatiwa.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 7. / 58,52 Read more »

Ondo assembly revisits Aiyedatiwa’s impeachment move, asks CJ to set up investigative panelNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80,08 Read more »

Ondo Assembly pushes ahead with Aiyedatiwa’s impeachmentThe Nation Newspaper Ondo Assembly pushes ahead with Aiyedatiwa’s impeachment

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69,16 Read more »

Ondo Assembly reactivates Aiyedatiwa’s impeachment processDESPITE the intervention of the National Working Committee, NWC, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, the Ondo State House of Assembly, yesterday, again asked the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Olusegun Odusola, to constitute a seven-man panel to investigate allegations of gross misconduct levelled against the embattled Deputy Governor, Mr.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 74,62 Read more »

Ondo assembly revisits plan to impeach Aiyedatiwa, asks CJ to set up probe panelNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80,08 Read more »