Private jet carrying Nigerian Minister of Power breached aviation regulations

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) disclosed in a preliminary report on Friday that a private jet carrying the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, that crash-landed at the Ladoke Akintola Airport, Ibadan, in November 2023 breached the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) regulations.

The report noted that the operator of the jet, Flints Aero Services Limited, acted beyond its approved permissions by carrying passengers despite a Permit for Non-Commercial Flight (PNCF) from the NCAA that explicitly restricted such operations. Furthermore, the NSIB stressed the need for Flints Aero Services Limited to adhere strictly to its given permit in accordance with Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations 2015. The bureau also urged the flight crew to have adequate experience in night-time flight operations. The incident involving the Hawker 800XP aircraft led to substantial damage to the fuselage, landing gear, and flaps





