Nigeria charges power institute to boost electricity supply

With only 40 per cent of Nigerians having access to electricity in the country, the federal government has charged members of a newly inaugurated power institute to collaborate to boost supply. Speaking, while inaugurating the Chartered Institute of Power Engineers of Nigeria (CIPEN), in Abuja yesterday, minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, who attributed the low level of access to low power generation, said the situation demanded necessary input and attention from all stakeholders.

The minister said that it’s against this background that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu elicited a lot of reforms in the industry leading to the signing into law the Electric Power Reform Act 2023 which gives authority to states to generate, transmit and distribute power. Adelabu who was represented by the director, Transmission in the Ministry of Power, Engr. Nosike Emmanuel pleaded with stakeholders in the industry to collaborate as the industry is undergoing significant restructuring reform





