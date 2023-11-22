Minister of Works and Minister of Steel Development to Collaborate on Road Infrastructure Development

Minister of Works, Engr. Nweze David Umahi and the Hon Minister of Steel Development, Shuaib Audu have resolved to synergize and strategize in tapping into the opportunities in Ajaokuta Steel Plant for the development of road infrastructure in Nigeria. This was part of the outcome of their inter-ministerial meeting held Tuesday at the Office of the Minister of Works, Federal Ministry of Works. Speaking on the outcome of their meeting, the Hon.

Minister of Works said that the Ministry of Steel Development would play a major role in the road infrastructure revolution plan envisioned by President Tinubu by providing more than 16% of the materials needed for the construction of Nigeria’s roads in concrete pavement. He said that tapping into the opportunities in the steel Industry would not only create jobs and wealth for Nigeria’s population but would also create a global market and encourage industrializatio





vanguardngrnews » / 🏆 5. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ministry of Solid Minerals Development Launches Revised Guidelines for Community Development AgreementThe Ministry of Solid Minerals Development has launched revised guidelines for the production of the Community Development Agreement (CDA), a legal document that ensures the transfer of socio-economic benefits to mining host communities. The guidelines aim to address the increasing expectations of communities for immediate and future benefits from mining companies.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Nigeria's Minister of Transportation outlines plans for maritime sector developmentThe Minister of Transportation in Nigeria, Oyetola, has announced plans to transform the Marine and Blue Economy sector into a significant contributor to the nation's economy. The ministry aims to redefine the sector for sustainable national socio-economic growth and development through strategic development and policies such as online clearing and National Single Window.

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Sports Minister John Enoh: New Maracana stadium future of sports development policyThe Nation Newspaper Sports Minister John Enoh: New Maracana stadium future of sports development policy

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Fed govt needs N18.6tr to fix roads in four years – Works Minister, UmahiThe minister of works, Dave Umahi, has said N18.6 trillion is needed to address issues affecting the road sector in the next four years. Umahi made the claim on Wednesday, before the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation while defending the N300 billion for the ministry from the N2.17 trillion supplementary budget.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Minister seeks private sector partnership in sports developmentThere is already a policy document that spells out the benefits of the public-private partnership and private-sector involvement in sports development in Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

FG mulls plan to import €1.2m equipment for Eko Bridge rehabilitationThe Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, says the government needs to import construction equipment worth €1.2 million to carry out rehabilitation works on the Eko Bridge in Lagos State.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »