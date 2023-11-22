Confusion over Appeal Court certified judgment confirming Abba Kabiru Yusuf elected governor

A certified copy of the Appeal Court judgment on Kano State governorship election has affirmed the victory of Abba Kabiru Yusuf as duly elected Governor of Kano state. In the fresh revelation as indicated in the written judgement, the Court of Appeal set aside the judgement of the Kano election petition tribunal for lacking in merit.





