FG mulls plan to import €1.2m equipment for Eko Bridge rehabilitation

The Minister announced during a working visit to Third Mainland, Carter, Falomo, Iddo, Eko, Marina and Iganmu bridges in Lagos State, alongside some directors and contractors. In a statement by the Deputy Director of Press and Public Relations, Clement Ezeorah, on Sunday, the Minister said the deck on Eko Bridge would be opened for proper repair, hence the need to import the equipment.

” According to the Minister, lack of maintenance culture from the national level was the root cause of the deflection on the bridge, while also pointing out problems on the Third Mainland Bridge, which was built in two sections 60 years ago. “Eko Bridge suffers two problems – the lack of maintenance and the eating up of the bearings. There are lots of air gaps, but the last administration did very well and did wonderful work.

