The Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh, has called for private-sector partnerships to fast-track the development of sports in Nigeria.

He said the ministry under his watch will remain open to collaboration with the corporate and private sectors in its resolve to ensure the development of sports in the country. “We are ready to provide them with the opportunity to complement government efforts towards the engagement and empowerment of our teeming youth.

“This will also make our society better and safer for further investments by both the public, private, and corporate organisations,” he said. “The government, in its renewed Hope Agenda, has also endorsed the National Sports Industry Policy (NSIP), approved by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration. headtopics.com

“The document promotes such initiatives that help nurture the relationship that is private sector-driven,” he said. He said the SPRF was out to establish a guaranteed and sure reward system for generations of Nigeria’s sporting youth.

Mr Kida expressed optimism that, with all hands on deck, Nigeria will soon re-launch as a sustainable global superpower in sports.

