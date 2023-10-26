Otedola gifts N1 million each to all students of Nigerian private university

Otedola (middle) being decorated by officials of Augustine University, Lagos State, on Thursday.The N750 million scholarship donation according to Mr Otedola is in commemoration of his appointment as the Chancellor of the university and “in recognition of the harsh economic situation” in Nigeria.

He said there are 500 returning students and about 250 new first-year students making a total scholarship donation of N750 million. Mr Otedola expressed confidence in the university’s Governing Council and Management to administer the funds efficiently.

This philanthropic act by the billionaire is aimed at alleviating the economic burden on families, as Nigeria’s inflation hit 26.72 per cent in September and the food inflation rate in the same month rose to 30.64 per cent.In addition to the student scholarships, Mr Otedola also announced further contributions to Augustine University. headtopics.com

This brings his total donation to N1 billion, aside from his earlier committed N2 billion for the construction of the Faculty of Engineering four years ago. “I did not dream then that I would be appointed Chancellor of the University. Now that I am Chancellor I intend to work with the university staff to ensure that the university and especially the Engineering Faculty become the centre of excellence in Nigeria.”Mr Otedola also challenged the student body, particularly the new graduates, to excel in their future endeavours

“In conclusion, my dear Graduands, remember that your path may not always be smooth, but it is your determination, your resilience, that will propel you forward.

Read more:

PremiumTimesng »

Otedola Inaugurated As Varsity Chancellor, Gifts N1m To 750 StudentsNigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola, was inaugurated as the chancellor of Augustine University, on Thursday. Read more ⮕

How Nigerian government officials have continued to betray countryBen Murray-Bruce is a former senator from Bayelsa State. Read more ⮕

Court nullifies Nigerian government’s proscription of IPOBThe court declared that self-determination was not a crime, and therefore, cannot be used as a basis to arrest, detain and prosecute Nnamdi Kanu. Read more ⮕

You must understand Nigerian politics to move forward – Wike tells APC leadersMinister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, has called on Nigerians to give their support to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, irrespective of their political party affiliations. Read more ⮕

Nigerian Air Force airstrikes eliminate over 100 terrorists in Niger, ZamfaraThe DHQ also said other operations conducted in the last one week by troops in various theatres, killed 73 terrorists and led to the... Read more ⮕

Nigerian Army records success against Boko Haram in YobeThe Nation Newspaper Nigerian Army records success against Boko Haram in Yobe Read more ⮕