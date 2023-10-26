Otedola gifts N1 million each to all students of Nigerian private university

Otedola (middle) being decorated by officials of Augustine University, Lagos State, on Thursday.The N750 million scholarship donation according to Mr Otedola is in commemoration of his appointment as the Chancellor of the university and “in recognition of the harsh economic situation” in Nigeria.
He said there are 500 returning students and about 250 new first-year students making a total scholarship donation of N750 million. Mr Otedola expressed confidence in the university’s Governing Council and Management to administer the funds efficiently.
This philanthropic act by the billionaire is aimed at alleviating the economic burden on families, as Nigeria’s inflation hit 26.72 per cent in September and the food inflation rate in the same month rose to 30.64 per cent.In addition to the student scholarships, Mr Otedola also announced further contributions to Augustine University. headtopics.com
This brings his total donation to N1 billion, aside from his earlier committed N2 billion for the construction of the Faculty of Engineering four years ago. “I did not dream then that I would be appointed Chancellor of the University. Now that I am Chancellor I intend to work with the university staff to ensure that the university and especially the Engineering Faculty become the centre of excellence in Nigeria.”Mr Otedola also challenged the student body, particularly the new graduates, to excel in their future endeavours
“In conclusion, my dear Graduands, remember that your path may not always be smooth, but it is your determination, your resilience, that will propel you forward.