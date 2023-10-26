Naira depreciation continues against dollar as forex crisis worsens

According to a Bureau De Operator in Zone 4 Abuja, Dayyabu Mistila, Nigerians bought Naira at N1,250/$1 on Thursday, a N50 increment from the 1200/$1 on Wednesday. On Monday, Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, said Nigeria is expecting a $10 billion inflow to stabilise the naira.

