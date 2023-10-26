EPL: Chris Sutton predicts Man Utd vs City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, others

Manchester United will host Premier League champions Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday, while Liverpool will face Nottingham Forest at Anfield.

Providing his predictions, Sutton was quoted by BBC Sport as saying: Crystal Palace 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea 2-1 Brentford Arsenal 3-0 Sheffield United Bournemouth 1-1 Burnley Wolves 0-1 Newcastle West Ham 1-1 Everton Brighton 2-0 Fulham Aston Villa 2-0 Luton Town Liverpool 3-0 Nottingham Forest Manchester United 1-5 Manchester City

