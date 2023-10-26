– Chris Sutton snubs Arsenal, picks team to challenge Man City

Sutton believes Liverpool, who finished fifth position on the Premier League table last season behind the likes of Newcastle United, Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City, are title contenders. So far this season, Liverpool are currently on a brilliant run of form. Jurgen Klopp's side are fourth on the Premier League table with 20 points from nine games, one point behind Arsenal and Man City and three behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

When asked if Liverpool should be considered as genuine Premier League contenders, Sutton said on BBC 5Live's Monday Night Club (h/t The Echo): 'Yes, they are title contenders. “Not just because of the midfield players they have brought in but the rotation they have had in the forward areas. 'But I was at the Etihad at the weekend, and Manchester City were brilliant in the first half but they are looking a little bit vulnerable.

