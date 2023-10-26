EPL: He has so much quality – Petit backs Arsenal star to become club’s next captain

Asked about how much Rice had impressed him, Petit told TalkSPORT (via TBR Football): “Yes, I am a huge, huge fan of Declan Rice. I think since he’s stepped up into the team, he gave the impression that he was there for ages. “He is playing like a leader, his role in the team on and off the pitch is so important.

“For me, he can be the next captain of the Gunners with Saka as well because he’s from the academy. Rice has so much quality as a person but as a player as well that he is for me, he’s number one actually into the team.” Rice has captaincy experience as he captained West Ham United to the UEFA Europa Conference League victory last season.

