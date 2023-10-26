EPL: Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Man City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, others

Manchester United will tackle Premier League champions Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday, while Liverpool will clash with Nottingham Forest at Anfield. Arsenal will face Premier League holders Manchester City at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Providing his predictions, Merson was quoted by Sportskeeda as saying: Crystal Palace 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea 2-0 Brentford Arsenal 4-0 Sheffield United Bournemouth 1-1 Burnley Wolves 1-2 Newcastle West Ham 2-1 Everton Brighton 2-0 Fulham Aston Villa 4-0 Luton Town Liverpool 3-0 Nottingham Forest Manchester United 1-3 Manchester City

Read more:

DailyPostNGR »

UCL Roundup: Maguire gifts Man United crucial victory as Arsenal, Real Madrid win awaySurprisingly, the away teams had the upper hand in most of Tuesday's matches as only Manchester United and Inter Milan were able to make the most of their advantage Read more ⮕

UCL: Arsenal, Man Utd, Real Madrid record important winsArsenal went top of Group B with a 2-1 win over Sevilla. The Gunners came into the game with three points from two games, after beating PSV and losing 2-1 at Lens. Gabriel Martinelli gave Mikel Arteta's men the lead in the first half, rounding the goalkeeper to slot into an empty net. Read more ⮕

– Chris Sutton snubs Arsenal, picks team to challenge Man CityFormer Chelsea star Chris Sutton has snubbed Arsenal and picked Liverpool as the team to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title this season. Read more ⮕

Jesus helps Arsenal beat Sevilla in Champions League clashGabriel Jesus scored a goal and grabbed an assist to help Arsenal get back to winning ways in the Champions League with victory at Sevilla. Read more ⮕

UCL: Maguire, Onana earn United vital win as Arsenal beat SevillaNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Martinelli, Jesus Secure Vital Victory For Arsenal At SevillaGabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus scored goals either side of halftime as Arsenal completed a 2-1 Champions League victory at Sevilla on Tuesday, a Read more ⮕