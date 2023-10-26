African Football League: Wydad hammer Enyimba 3-0 in Morocco

Enyimba International have been eliminated from the African Football League after a 3-0 defeat to Wydad AC in Morocco on Thursday.They doubled their lead in the 38th minute through Jamal Harkass before Yahia Attiyat Allah added a third in the 43rd minute.

Enyimba tried to get back into the game in the second half but they were unable to find a breakthrough and were eliminated on a 4-0 aggregate scoreline.The Moroccans were more organized and clinical in front of goal, while Enyimba struggled to create clear-cut chances.

Enyimba’s manager, George Finidi, will be disappointed with his team’s performance, especially in the second leg. They needed to score at least two goals to have any chance of progressing, but they were unable to do so. headtopics.com

Despite their elimination, Enyimba will still be pocketing $1m in the new lucrative African Football League. With the ouster, Enyimba are expected to turn their energy to successfully defending the Nigeria Premier Football League title they won last season and possibly add the Federation Cup to it this term.

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent governmentFor continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour. headtopics.com

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Tunde Eludini is a graduate of the Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, Nigeria where he studied International Relations. He is a Senior Correspondent coordinating the sports section for PREMIUM TIMES.

Read more:

PremiumTimesng »

CAF moves Wydad/Enyimba tie by 24 hours over Nigerians’ ‘forced’ late arrivalThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

AFL: Wydad coach urges players to maintain ahead Enyimba clashWydad Athletic head coach Adil Ramzi insists his players must remain focused ahead of their African Football League quarter-final second leg clash against Enyimba. The Red Castle already have one foot in the semi-finals having defeated Enyimba 1-0 in the first leg last weekend in Uyo. Read more ⮕

AFL: Wydad vs Enyimba still an open contestWydad defender, Yahia Attiyat-Allah says their African Football League quarter-final clash against Enyimba is still an open contest. The Moroccan champions are favourites to secure a place in the semi-finals after edging past Enyimba 1-0 in the first leg. Read more ⮕

Access Bank buys Mozambique’s African Banking Corporation -- fifth acquisition in 4 yearsNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Ayade: West African countries will benefit from Cross River's teachers instituteNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

21 African countries going through circulating variant polio outbreaksThe World Health Organization, WHO, said 21 countries are still experiencing circulating variant polio outbreaks within the African Region. Read more ⮕