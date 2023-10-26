Finance Minister Edun vows to make Nigeria globally competitive

Edun disclosed this on Thursday during a meeting with the management and staff of the ministry in Abuja, where he sought their cooperation and support to enable him to deliver on the mandate given to him by President Bola Tinubu. He assured that staff welfare would be given top consideration to ease their suffering, disclosing that plans are on the way for the provision of compressed natural gas (CNG) buses to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy.

With CNG buses, Nigerians would pay less for transportation, he stressed. Explaining the essence of the meeting, Edun said it is an avenue that “let me meet my people, feel their pulse, and know what to do with them to deliver on the mandate given me by Mr.President.” He added: 'A tree does not make a forest. Working together, honouring one another, and being fair to one another can perform wonders.

