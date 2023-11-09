Ministry of Solid Minerals Development Launches Revised Guidelines for Community Development Agreement

The Ministry of Solid Minerals Development on Thursday launched revised guidelines for the production of the Community Development Agreement (CDA). According to the ministry, the CDA is a statutory provision that ensures the transfer of socio-economic benefits to mining host communities. It is a legal document that contains obligations by the Mineral Title Holder (MTH) to her host community (ies) and vice versa.

Mr Alake said with the communities becoming more aware and vocal with regard to their socio-economic benefits from mining companies, their expectations for immediate and future benefits have increased

