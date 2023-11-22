EFCC arraigns Kingsley Chinonye Unije for forgery, obtaining money by false pretence and money laundering

The Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arraigned Kingsley Chinonye Unije, for forgery, obtaining money by false pretence and money laundering to the tune of N340,000,000( Three Hundred and Forty Million Naira only).

The Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arraigned Kingsley Chinonye Unije, for forgery, obtaining money by false pretence and money laundering to the tune of N340,000,000( Three Hundred and Forty Million Naira only). He was arraigned on Wednesday 22, November 2023, before Justice M.G Umar of Federal High Court sitting Enugu, on five-count charges bordering on forgery, obtaining money by false and money laundering. Count one of the charges reads; That you KINGSLEY CHINONYE UNIJE sometime between May and 2022 in Enugu State within the jurisdiction of the Federal High court of Nigeria, with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of N170,000,00





