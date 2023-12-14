Minister clarifies budget allocation for Nigerian Trade Office in Geneva

The Minister of Trade, Industry and Investments, Doris Uzoka-Anite, clarified that the N1.6 billion allocated in the budget is for the maintenance of the Nigerian Trade Office in Geneva, not for a foreign trip. She defended the budgetary allocation during a meeting with the Joint National Assembly Committee on Trade Industry and Investment.





