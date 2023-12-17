Mother and baby killed as water tank crashes on house

Residents of Aiyedun quarters, in Akure South Local Council of Ondo State, were thrown into mourning, yesterday, following the death of a nine-day-old baby and her 30-year-old mother. The tragedy occurred when an overhead water tank crashed onto a one-bedroom detached bungalow housing the baby and its mother. Sources said the mother, identified as Bose Sanusi, had, on Tuesday, two days earlier, christened the deceased baby.

The baby’s grandmother and elder brother, however, escaped narrowly, because they were in the kitchen, which was unaffected by the collapse. The lifeless bodies have since been evacuated and deposited at the mortuary, at the state specialist hospital. Confirming the incident, Spokesperson for the State Police Command, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, said a 30-year-old mother and her daughter were killed in the incident. She said an investigation was ongoing on the traged





GuardianNigeria » / 🏆 1. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Residents Express Displeasure Over Increasing Number of Traders in AbujaResidents of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja have expressed displeasure over the increasing number of traders, who cluster around major streets and junctions selling wares, food items and the danger they pose to the environment. They appealed to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to double its enforcement operation, limit their activities and impacts on pedestrians as well as vehicular movement. According to them, the disturbing trend has further compounded the street gridlock already worsened by potholes. In recent times, major locations such as Kubwa, Dutse, Karimo, and Bwari market, have witnessed an overflow of traders clogging the major roads with their wares scattered around the corridor. Expounding on the issue, a trader in Kubwa, Mrs.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Concerning Incidents at SchoolAttention all parents: Have you noticed any concerning behavior from your children recently? Stay vigilant and address any concerns.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Truck drivers defy governor's order, cause gridlock on Oshodi-Apapa expresswayTruck drivers have practically shut down Oshodi-Apapa expressway, causing gridlock and inconvenience to motorists and residents, in apparent defiance to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s vacation order.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

Israel and Hamas Reach Deal for Hostage Release and Truce in GazaIsrael and Hamas have reached a deal to free hostages and Palestinian prisoners, and offer a four-day truce to Gaza residents. 🕊️🤝 ⬇️

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Supporters of Ondo Deputy Governor and Governor to Stage Massive ProtestSupporters of the embattled deputy governor of Ondo state, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa and that of the governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, are set to stage a massive protest in Akure, the Ondo state capital, this week. The deputy governor’s supporters are demanding the immediate resignation of the governor and that he ( Aiyedatiwa be sworn in as the substantive governor.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

Gas Pipeline Leakage Causes Panic in Omoku TownA gas pipeline leakage in Omoku town, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Council of Rivers State has caused pandemonium in the area, forcing residents to flee their homes over fears of possible explosion.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »