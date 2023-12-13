Former Governor Dickson Applauded for Managing Transitions in Bayelsa

Nigerians beyond Bayelsa State and the Ijaw Nation have continued to applaud the maturity and leadership of former Governor Henry Seriake Dickson, now a Senator, in managing the transitions in Bayelsa different from the tensions that they have raised between former Governors and their successors in other places. He has been exceptional and exemplary. His distance and non-interference in the running the State’s affairs, makes Governor Douye Diri the freest Governor in Nigeria.

His freedom to associate even with the political opponents of his benefactor is unusual in this clime. Against the machinations of those who do not mean well for the State, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Sen Dickson mobilised his massive support that led to PDP’s landslide victory in the November 2023 governorship election. Sen Dickson’s endorsement of Governor Diri at his country home prevented decamping and gave clear direction of where the people should vote. From that day the opposition knew that it had lost the electio





