BREAKING: Nobody can impeach me, Gov Fubara declares

Fubara said this on Monday while addressing his supporters in the now-viral video seen by The Nation.

He assured the people of the state of getting the dividends of democracy, adding that he would speak on the matter at the appropriate time.The Governor said he does not care about being impeached but vowed to resist an unjust process.

Fubara said: “From what I have seen the security agency is even compromised. They were shooting at me directly but it doesn’t matter, somebody will die one day.“When people here ask who is this Fubara? He is that man that was killed for his struggle. I am not against anybody. I’m not planning anything against anybody that I don’t know where these things are coming from. headtopics.com

“Let it be put on record that whoever masterminded this is trying to shift… I heard some people gathered to do whatever. That is purely rubbish. You can’t sit when there is problem and say you are doing anything.

“What are you doing? I’m the chief security officer. I’m the head of the government… whatever action that is taken here is null and void. For our good people, I know you are prayerful. You have been praying for me. God will see us to the end. headtopics.com

“Let me assure the people of Rivers that I will continue to ensure that you get the dividends of democracy. At the appropriate time I will address the press.” Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!!

Breaking News: Salaries can now be paid in US Dollars; you can earn as much as $10,000 (₦10.2million) monthly. Foreign companies are here to provide opportunities. Click here to start./* real people should not fill this in and expect good things - do not remove this or risk form bot signups */ headtopics.com

BREAKING: Rivers lawmakers serve impeachment notice on Gov FubaraThe Nation Newspaper BREAKING: Rivers lawmakers serve impeachment notice on Gov Fubara Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Rivers Assembly Begins Impeachment Process Against Gov FubaraREAD ALSO: Gov Fubara Storms Rivers Assembly, Says He Hasn't Committed Any Impeachable Offence Read more ⮕

JUST-IN: Gov Fubara Storms Rivers Assembly, Says He Hasn't Committed Any Impeachable OffenceRivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has stormed the Rivers State House of Assembly complex in Port Harcourt on Monday morning amid alleged plot by Read more ⮕

Police block road to Rivers Assembly as lawmakers sign Gov Fubara’s impeachment noticePolice has blocked the Moscow Road leading to the Rivers State House of Assembly on Monday as lawmakers sign Fubara’s impeachment notice. Read more ⮕

Rivers indigenes to Wike: Don’t allow ‘divisive’ elements undermine relationship with Gov FubaraA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Rivers assembly set on fire over threat to impeach Gov FubaraA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕