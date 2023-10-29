Rivers indigenes to Wike: Don’t allow ‘divisive’ elements undermine relationship with Gov Fubara

A group of concerned Indigenes of Rivers State in the Diaspora has appealed to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FTC, Nyesom Wike, not to allow divisive elements to undermine the harmony between him and Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The diaspora group said this in a statement by Johnson Eke Wise, Spain, Margaret Ijeoma Otti, Chicago, USA, Gregory Otabil, Texas, USA, Sylvester Dokubo, Manchester, UK, Patient Jibnoh, Spain, and Kaine Briggs, Maryland, USA.

“Your journey in the political landscape has been nothing short of remarkable. From your time as a local government chairman, and chief of staff to the state governor, minister of state, and eventually as the substantive Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, your rise has been awe-inspiring. We firmly believe that your journey has been guided by the grace of God. headtopics.com

“Though the presidency was not in the cards at the time, we remain confident that your political future is bright. In light of this, we wish to offer some advice and caution for your current role as the FCT Minister. Your intentions are noble, but the complex nature of the terrain requires careful consideration and the right approach.

“Nonetheless, we implore you not to employ the grace you have received from God in a way that might disgrace others. The word “grace” carries immense significance, and it is essential to exercise it judiciously and with humility. headtopics.com

