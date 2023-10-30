BREAKING: Rivers Assembly Begins Impeachment Process Against Gov Fubara

The Rivers State House of Assembly, on Monday morning, begun impeachment process against the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Consequently, the Assembly has directed the Clerk of the House to serve Governor Fubara with the impeachment notice. LEADERSHIP reports that the Assembly earlier Monday morning impeached the Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Edison Ehie, to apparently pave the way for the impeachment proceedings against the governor.Governor Fubara had also stormed the Assembly complex on Monday, where he addressed his supporters, saying he had not committed any impeachable offence to warrant the move against him.

LEADERSHIP reports that the political crisis brewing in the Garden City State was a fallout of a soured relationship between the governor and his political godfather, who is the immediate-past governor of the state and now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike. headtopics.com

