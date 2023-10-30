Rivers assembly set on fire over threat to impeach Gov Fubara

The hallowed chambers of the Rivers State House of Assembly has been set ablaze by suspected political thugs in the state.

This is following a move by the house to commence an impeachment process on the Leader of the House, Hon. Edison Ehie, and the state Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara on Monday. The arsonists had carried out the act at about 9:45pm, causing uneasy calm around the assembly complex where the State Police Command also stands.

A source said the legislature has concluded plans to impeach the duo on Monday at its resumed sitting following some undisclosed issues. It was gathered that following the development some youths had invaded the assembly complex and set it ablaze. headtopics.com

A senior police officer in the state, who did not want to be mentioned confirmed the development, adding that it took efforts of police and the state Fire Service teams to put out the fire. The source said: “Yes, the Rivers State House of Assembly main chamber was under attack and set on fire. It was policemen and the fire service team that helped to put out the fire.”Over 17 security trucks and four Armoured Personnel Carriers, APC, have been stationed at the facility with over 50 Federal Security personnel mobilized at the complex.Related News

Rivers indigenes to Wike: Don’t allow ‘divisive’ elements undermine relationship with Gov FubaraA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Fire Guts Rivers State Assembly Complex Amid Plot to Impeach Governor Fubara [VIDEO]A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

In Jigawa, there’s only one doctor to 21,000 residents, NMA lamentsPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

Dattijo, public opinion and the rumble in Supreme Court’s jungle, By Festus AdedayoPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

African tales in engineering the courts, By Chidi Anselm OdinkaluPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

Article of Faith: Rejoice in the Lord always (2), By Femi AribisalaPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕