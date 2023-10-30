Police block road to Rivers Assembly as lawmakers sign Gov Fubara’s impeachment notice

can authoritatively report that the Police has blocked the entire Moscow Road leading to the Rivers State House of Assembly on Monday.It was gathered that as early as 7 a.m., some lawmakers made their way into the House and immediately commenced plenary where they all signed the impeachment notice on the governor.

In a session that was presided over by the Speaker, Rt Hon Martins Amaewhule and attended by a good number of members, the Leader of the House, Hon Edison Ehie and those loyal to the governor were suspended.

It was reliably gathered that the explosion that earlier rocked the Assembly was to have been a ploy to stop the lawmakers from gaining access to the Assembly on Monday.BREAKING: Tension as Governor Sim Fubara storms Rivers Assembly complex headtopics.com

BREAKING: Fire Guts Rivers State Assembly Complex Amid Plot to Impeach Governor Fubara [VIDEO]A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Rivers assembly set on fire over threat to impeach Gov FubaraA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Explosion rocks Rivers House of Assembly complexThe Nation Newspaper Explosion rocks Rivers House of Assembly complex Read more ⮕

Explosion rocks Rivers Assembly amid threat to impeach Gov FubaraAn explosion hit the Rivers State House of Assembly complex on Sunday night. DAILY POST gathered that some suspected arsonists threw an explosive into the complex around 9:25 pm. The incident came amid rumours of alleged moves by some lawmakers to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara. Read more ⮕

Impeachment Scare: Security Operatives Take Over Rivers AssemblyMore than 50 security operatives, drawn from the Nigerian Police and the Department of State Services (DSS) have taken over the Rivers State House of Assembly Read more ⮕

Fire guts Rivers house of assembly amid Fubara impeachment rumourNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕