JUST-IN: Gov Fubara Storms Rivers Assembly, Says He Hasn't Committed Any Impeachable Offence

lawmakers loyal to the immediate-past governor of the State and now minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, to impeach him from office.

The governor’s visit to the Assembly complex was almost at the same time when 23 members of the House, led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Martins Amaewhule, sat to impeach the House Leader, Hon. Edison Ehie.

There was an allegation that the plot to impeach Ehie, who was deputy speaker of the 9th House of Assembly, was to pave way for the commencement of impeachment proceedings against the governor. Addressing his supporters, who are mostly members of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), in front of the House of Assembly complex, Governor Fubara said he has not committed any offence to warrant impeachment by the lawmakers. headtopics.com

He said: “Let them come out and tell Rivers people the offence I have committed to warrant any impeachment,” the governor said while addressing his supporters. The governor assured the people of the state of getting the dividends of democracy, promising to speak on the crisis at the appropriate time.The governor said: “Let me assure the people of Rivers that I will continue to ensure that you get the dividends of democracy. At the appropriate time, I will address the press.”

