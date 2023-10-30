BREAKING: Rivers lawmakers serve impeachment notice on Gov Fubara

They served impeachment notice on Fubara after impeaching and suspending House Leader Edison Ehie who is believed to be on the Governor’s side.We won’t back down on impeachment process against Aiyedatiwa, Ondo Speaker vows

Although newsmen were barred from the sitting, The Nation gathered that all the 24 members who signed the impeachment notice were present.However the action had already been concluded as the lawmakers left the Assembly complex through the second gates before Fubara and Ehie were allowed access to the complex.

Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!! Breaking News: Salaries can now be paid in US Dollars; you can earn as much as $10,000 (₦10.2million) monthly. Foreign companies are here to provide opportunities. Click here to start./* real people should not fill this in and expect good things - do not remove this or risk form bot signups */ headtopics.com

BREAKING: Rivers Assembly Begins Impeachment Process Against Gov FubaraREAD ALSO: Gov Fubara Storms Rivers Assembly, Says He Hasn't Committed Any Impeachable Offence Read more ⮕

Police block road to Rivers Assembly as lawmakers sign Gov Fubara’s impeachment noticePolice has blocked the Moscow Road leading to the Rivers State House of Assembly on Monday as lawmakers sign Fubara’s impeachment notice. Read more ⮕

JUST-IN: Gov Fubara Storms Rivers Assembly, Says He Hasn't Committed Any Impeachable OffenceRivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has stormed the Rivers State House of Assembly complex in Port Harcourt on Monday morning amid alleged plot by Read more ⮕

Explosion rocks Rivers Assembly amid threat to impeach Gov FubaraAn explosion hit the Rivers State House of Assembly complex on Sunday night. DAILY POST gathered that some suspected arsonists threw an explosive into the complex around 9:25 pm. The incident came amid rumours of alleged moves by some lawmakers to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara. Read more ⮕

Rivers indigenes to Wike: Don’t allow ‘divisive’ elements undermine relationship with Gov FubaraA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Rivers assembly set on fire over threat to impeach Gov FubaraA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕