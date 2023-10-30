GSPA case: Bozimo debunks accusations by London court

Bozimo, in a statement, Monday, said, “I am compelled to address the misleading allegations in a recent report concerning a case adjudicated by Justice Robin Knowles CBE in London.”

” The report erroneously implicates me in a dubious Gas Supply and Processing Agreement, GSPA, during my service as the Minister of Police Affairs. ” I categorically deny any association with the implicated parties and vehemently refute the unfounded accusations aimed at tarnishing my reputation, and long-standing service to Nigeria.

“This narrative of baseless allegations is not new. “In 2008, I faced similar accusations concerning the misappropriation of police funds, which were decisively debunked following a transparent inquiry. headtopics.com

“Despite attempts to malign my character on significant family occasions, I have always prioritized clarity, truth, and due process.“These false claims attack my integrity and question my unswerving loyalty to Nigeria, a country I have served diligently.

“I, alongside the broader Nigerian community, applaud the favourable outcome of the case overseen by Justice Knowles. As more information surfaces, I am prepared to provide further clarification to ensure the truth prevails. headtopics.com

