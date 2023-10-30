EPL: Peter Schmeichel slams Man United star after 3-0 loss to City

Amrabat started the game as Man United’s central defensive midfielder in the absence of Casemiro. The 27-year-old was booked before half-time and was subsequently substituted during half-half for the second game in a row. He lost three duels and was ineffective with the ball, making just 20 touches during the encounter.

'He makes a change at half time, there is a reason for that because it was not working in midfield,” Schmeichel said (via Metro). “Amrabat was so far off the pace Man City basically could do whatever they wanted. 'And the chances, yes, we had chances but they all came from Manchester City mistakes, it was not like we were creating anything.

Haaland Scores Derby Double As Man City Destroy Spineless Man United

Haaland hits brace as Man City cruise past Man Utd
Erling Haaland scored twice as Manchester City inflicted more pain on Manchester United with a 3-0 win at Old Trafford to close within two points of Premier League leaders Tottenham.