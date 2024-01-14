UK inflation set to ease, but not as quickly as investors hope

Inflationary pressures in the UK are set to ease again this week, though not as quickly as investors are hoping as they bet on a swift round of interest-rate cuts. Official data on Wednesday is likely to show the Consumer Prices Index eased to 3.8% in the year through December from 3.9% the month before, a survey of economists by Bloomberg showed. Labour market figures the day before may show slowing wage growth and falling job vacancies.

The figures if they pan out as expected would show Britain is shedding its status as having the worst inflation problem in the Group of Seven nations. That would open the way for the Bank of England to shift toward rate cuts in order to prop up a stagnant economy. BOE policy makers led by Governor Andrew Bailey warn that they have a way to go in reining in a wage-price spira





