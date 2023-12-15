Honda Malaysia Unveils All-New CR-V with Increased Space and Hybrid Variant

In what will surely be the last vehicle launch of the year, Honda Malaysia has finally pulled the covers off the all-new CR-V. This sixth-generation family SUV promises to offer increased space and practicality, as well as a lot more tech and a more premium outlook—plus greater efficiency thanks to a new hybrid variant.





Soya_Cincau » / 🏆 16. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Honda CR-V SUV with Hybrid Model Now Available for Booking in MalaysiaHonda Malaysia announces the availability of the new CR-V SUV for booking, featuring a hybrid model for the first time. The SUV will be launched in December and offers various new features including 'Real Time AWD' and a top trim level, RS, with bold design elements and advanced lighting technology.

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

Honda Introduces Honda Sensing 360+ Advanced Driver Assistance SystemsHonda has announced its latest advanced driver assistance systems suite, Honda Sensing 360+, which the manufacturer calls an “omnidirectional safety and driver assistive system” that works to remove blind spots around the vehicle to aid collision avoidance and reduce the driver’s workload when driving.

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

Ferrari Unveils First-Ever SUV, the PurosangueFerrari has unveiled its first-ever SUV, the Purosangue, with the model making its local debut just over a year after its global reveal. The car opens up a new segment for the Prancing Horse, being its first-ever four-door, four-seater series production model.

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

Honda Unveils New CR-V with Hybrid VariantThe latest iteration of the Comfortable Runabout Vehicle features a new design and the addition of a hybrid variant. The new CR-V is longer, wider, and has a more matured exterior. It also comes with new features specific to the model.

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

– apa yang anda perlu tahu, panduan untuk pembeli Ativa baru dan terpakaiNak beli Perodua Ativa 2021-2023? Ini apa yang anda perlu tahu. Baca panduan untuk pembeli Ativa baru dan terpakai di sini 👇🏻

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

Italcham Malaysia Promotes Trade and Investment Services between Malaysia and ItalyItalcham Malaysia collaborates with over 80 Italian commerce chambers worldwide and plays a crucial role in bilateral cooperation. They provide business support services to Italian companies seeking to launch their businesses, invest in Malaysia, and advocate for members with government agencies. Italcham Malaysia also organizes cultural events to promote “Made in Italy” products and facilitate business connections for its Chamber members.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »