Pheim Malaysia's Biggest Investment Wins Came During Market Crashes

Its most profitable investments have come after snapping up good stocks at bargain prices during market crashes.Tan Chong Koay with his new book which delves into how Pheim Malaysia weathered various crises from 2015 to 2023.(Pheim Malaysia) biggest investment wins have come on the back of financial and market crises that have hit the global and Malaysian stock markets over the past 30 years.

Pheim Malaysia not only survived every market crash since the Asian Financial Crisis in 1997 to the Covid-19 crash, it has also thrived, reaping its highest investment returns during these crises. Founded by fund manager Tan Chong Koay in 1994, this relatively low-profile group has racked up a host of international awards over the years that is the envy of many international asset management companies.Tan, 74, given the monikers “Warren Buffett of Asia” and “Southeast Asia’s Small-cap King”, said: “A crisis creates problems, but it also provides opportunities.” According to him, a market crisis presents investors with a golden opportunity to buy good stocks at depressed price





