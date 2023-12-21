Implementation of 10% Sales Tax on Low-Value Goods Sold Online to Boost Local Businesses

The implementation of a 10% sales tax on low-value goods (LVG) costing RM500 and below sold online is expected to allow local businesses to market their products of the same quality at an even selling price, thus boosting consumer demand. The tax which is set to commence on Jan 1, 2024, aims to stabilise prices between imported and local goods, says analyst.





