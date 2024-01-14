Kindness Transforms Mischievous Child into Renowned Neurosurgeon

From a mischievous child in his early years and then a gangster in secondary school, nobody would have imagined that Parthiban Navoo would someday be performing brain surgery and saving lives. With his poor grades, his school teachers had given up on him and often remarked that he would fail “even as a labourer.

” But an act of kindness and compassion by his favourite teacher at a Chinese vernacular school was all it took to motivate and transform the unruly child to the renowned neurosurgeon he is today. Dr Parthiban, 56, and his three siblings grew up in a shophouse in Sungai Lalang, Kedah, a small village surrounded by estates and populated predominantly by Chinese-Malaysians, about 10km from Sungai Petani. His parents ran a small sundry shop in the village which he describes as a “cowboy town,” and struggled to make ends meet with meagre earnings from the busines





staronline » / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Foreign Couple Tricked into Signing Away Rights to Child by EmployersA foreign couple is seeking assistance after being tricked into signing away their rights to their 3-year-old child by their employers, who were also acting as their babysitters.

Source: WORLDOFBUZZ - 🏆 19. / 53 Read more »

Brunei's Prince Abdul Mateen Marries Commoner Fiancee in Lavish CeremonyBrunei’s polo-playing Prince Abdul Mateen married his commoner fiancee in a lavish 10-day celebration. The 32-year-old prince is the 10th child of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah. His bride, Yang Mulia Anisha Rosnah, reportedly has a fashion brand and co-owns a tourism business.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Actor's Transformative Experience in New FilmThe seasoned actor shares insights into his transformative experience in portraying the main lead character, a teacher combating child trafficking in the new film. He discusses the impact of this film on his two decades journey in the film industry.

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Malaysian Citizenship Rights Alliance Urges Government to Abandon Proposed Citizenship AmendmentsThe Malaysian Citizenship Rights Alliance (MCRA), The Child Rights protection group and Impacted Malaysian parents urges Prime Minister Anwar’s Madani government to promptly abandon the proposed regressive citizenship amendments which will further impact categories of children who are constitutionally Malaysian and who have been arbitrarily and wilfully denied citizenship by the Home Ministry.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Santan Launches 'The Next Big Thing' Initiative to Promote Local BrandsSantan, a renowned airline service brand, has launched 'The Next Big Thing' initiative to promote local brands and Malaysian products among AirAsia and AirAsia X passengers.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »