Six Main Focuses Outlined for Rural Development

The Ministry of Rural and Regional Development has outlined six main focuses to become a game changer for rural development, particularly involving 15,000 villages nationwide. The six main focuses are Economy and Entrepreneurship, Strengthening Governance and Sustainability of Agencies and Subsidiaries, Education, Infrastructure and Technology, Village Leadership and Governance, and Delivery System. Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr.

Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that various game changers are being implemented to initiate social impact changes for targeted groups, including rural and village residents and the bumiputera group in Sabah and Sarawak. He explained that one of the game changers includes the development of entrepreneurship and the rural economy to produce more micro entrepreneurs capable of generating income ranging from RM300,000 to RM3 million





