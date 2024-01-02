Promised review of Official Secrets Act and Freedom of Information provision will set Madani Government apart

The promised review of the Official Secrets Act (OSA) and to incorporate a Freedom of Information (FOI) provision within the Act will be the best gift by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to all Malaysians, if it does not remain lip service.

“This alone will set the Madani Government apart from past federal governments because no previous PM had the courage for reasons best known to them,” Daily Express Chief Editor James Sarda told a workshop for media personnel and journalism students, organised by Signis Malaysia, here, recently. ADVERTISEMENT It is part of Signis International based in Brussels. “It is what Dr Mahathir Mohamad as Prime Minister should have done by right soon after the BMF scandal back in 1983. SPONSORED CONTENT Sabah International Convention Centre’s Big Sabah Sale a big hit Kota Kinabalu: The Sabah International Convention Centre’s (SICC) Big Sabah Sale which concluded on Sunday saw a good response with about 20,000 visitors during the three-day extravaganza





DailyExpress_MY » / 🏆 3. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bethesda Confirms Fallout TV Show Is Canon In First Official PreviewIn a newly released preview of Amazon Prime’s upcoming Fallout TV show, we learned a lot of new details about the world, characters, and story of the highly anticipated live-action adaptation of Bethesda’s popular post-apocalyptic RPG franchise. For example, the show is considered canon with the games. And Walter Goggins still looks good, even as an undead ghoul.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

BYD Malaysia provides early preview of upcoming BYD Seal ahead of official launchBYD Malaysia has provided an early preview of the upcoming BYD Seal ahead of its official launch that’s set to happen early next year. The BYD Seal is the Chinese carmaker’s fully electric sedan that competes directly with the Tesla Model 3.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

A worried mother's midnight encounter with a repairmanA worried mother finds herself waiting outside a repairman's house past midnight, holding onto a phone with secrets too heavy for its digital lock.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »

New Details and Hints Revealed for Final Fantasy VII RebirthSquare Enix has released new details and hints about the upcoming Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, including the focus on side-quests, freedom, and exploration. The game is set to be released on February 29, 2024.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

The Evolution of Online Slots: From Modest Origins to Complex Gaming ExperiencesOnline slots have evolved from simple pixelated games to complex gaming environments that rival land-based casinos. The passage of the Free Trade and Processing Act in 1994 allowed the first online casinos to emerge.

Source: Star2.com - 🏆 21. / 51 Read more »

EU Launches Formal Proceedings Against X Platform for Illegal Online ContentThe EU has taken action against Elon Musk's X platform for spreading disinformation related to Hamas' attack in Israel. This is the first action against a major online platform under the Digital Services Act.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »