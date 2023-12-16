South Korean Rotary Club donates gifts and funds to Sabahan Children’s Welfare Centre

The Daegu Songlim Rotary Club of South Korea donated Christmas gifts and RM11,000 to the Sabahan Children’s Welfare Centre Bukit Harapan. On hand to welcome the visitors were 34 children who received 72 cases of stationaries – including colour pencils, sharpeners, writing paper – candy, stick chocolates, piggy banks and many more presents. This marked the club’s first official visit to Sabah, a place chosen by one of their members’ prior positive experience here.

The club arrived last Wednesday from District 3700, eager to put their slogan “Be a Gift to the World” to action. Its President, Jaewoo Kim, said the 16 members partook in tri-monthly trips to a foreign country in order to offer donations and services like building houses in Vietnam, cleft lip surgeries or combating polio disease. “We volunteer for many different causes. Bukit Harapan was actually recommended to us by consultants of the South Korean Embassy as a centre to advocate for. “We have similar centres in Korea, but they usually benefit from the Government’s financial suppor





