Tesla Model 3 Highland facelift in Malaysia – superb EV and great value, it’s better but not perfect

This is the reference point for EVs, and that’s unfortunate for all the other carmakers selling EVs in Malaysia. Their plans were sound, and so were their electric cars, but many playing in the RM150k to RM300k range woke up to find their products become ‘poor value’ overnight, next to the Tesla Model 3.

It’s not fair, because a good EV is not exclusive to Tesla (research and test all before committing to one), but Elon Musk’s car company has strong branding and a direct sales model that doesn’t require a local partner or dealers. After the first salvo that was the Model Y, the Tesla Model 3 facelift is offered here in two variants, the Standard Range rear-wheel-drive priced from RM189,000, and the Long Range all-wheel-drive priced from RM218,000. It’s the latter that Hafriz Shah reviews in the video below, gets a dual-motor powertrain as well as a larger capacity battery, enabling a WLTP-rated range of 629 km, compared to 513 km range for the Standard Range





