Proton's Electric Vehicle 'Seal' to be Showcased Ahead of Market Debut

The Seal, an electric vehicle (EV) from Malaysian automaker Proton, is set to be showcased at an event this weekend. The car is expected to make its market debut in Malaysia in the first quarter of 2024. With a sleek four-door coupe design, the Seal will compete with premium EVs like the BMW i4 and Tesla Model 3. It is built on Proton's e-platform 3.0 and features an 800V electrical architecture platform.

Proton Introduces New Sedan Model Proton S70Proton is set to introduce a new sedan model called Proton S70, which is a C-segment sedan that replaces the previous model. Despite criticism of Proton for simply changing logos on Geely-based models, the company has actually put in 260,000 hours of research and development, design, and engineering in Malaysia to produce the Proton S70. It features 453 re-engineered components, including 283 components produced by local vendors and 24 components produced in-house. So, what are the differences between the Malaysian-built Proton S70 and its Chinese twin, the Geely Emgrand?

Proton Launches smart Brand in Malaysia with Introduction of smart #1Proton has finally launched the smart brand in Malaysia with the official introduction of the smart 1. The all-electric smart 1 is available in three variant forms and is priced differently based on the specifications and kit available.

Malaysia sets 2025 target for Proton and Perodua to introduce EVsThe govt has set 2025 as a target for national brands Proton and Perodua to introduce EVs. In the meantime, CBU EVs cannot be priced below RM100k. This is to protect the local auto industry. What's your take on this? Our take and the full story here

BYD Malaysia provides early preview of upcoming BYD Seal ahead of official launchBYD Malaysia has provided an early preview of the upcoming BYD Seal ahead of its official launch that’s set to happen early next year. The BYD Seal is the Chinese carmaker’s fully electric sedan that competes directly with the Tesla Model 3.

Italcham Malaysia Promotes Trade and Investment Services between Malaysia and ItalyItalcham Malaysia collaborates with over 80 Italian commerce chambers worldwide and plays a crucial role in bilateral cooperation. They provide business support services to Italian companies seeking to launch their businesses, invest in Malaysia, and advocate for members with government agencies. Italcham Malaysia also organizes cultural events to promote “Made in Italy” products and facilitate business connections for its Chamber members.

2024 Proton S70 Officially LaunchedThe 2024 Proton S70 is now officially launched, earlier than the expected December date. The Proton S70 comes in four variants, and they are the Executive, Premium, Flagship and Flagship X (Standard variant name dropped).

